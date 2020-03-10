SNAP implements safety measures in light of coronavirus

Katerina Chryssafis by Katerina Chryssafis

SNAP Safety Precautions SNAP Safety Precautions

The coronavirus has people on edge, including those who are already going through a difficult time.

Spokane Neighborhood Action Partners, also known as SNAP, serves thousands of people in need each year. They said this past month has been a lot slower than usual.

“We know that everybody’s concern is heightened regarding the virus that’s going around,” said Carol Weltz, Director of Community Action for SNAP.

Regardless of COVID-19, Weltz knows the need for assistance is still there.

“We just want people to know that they can still make an appointment and be safe,” said Weltz.

They’ve already made several changes, starting with their reception area.

“We’ve decided we can close the glass, we have a message on there that says it’s closed to help with prevention. If people are coughing, we have masks they can put on,” said Weltz.

It’s all in an effort to protect not just clients, but employees as well.

“We’re wiping down work stations in-between clients, wiping down door knobs. We’re really hyper aware of things like that and we should be anyways during this time of year,” Weltz said.

If you still have concerns but are in need of assistance, there are options you can choose from that don’t require leaving your home.

“People who are scheduled for appointments tomorrow, we may call them and say, ‘Hey we’ve got you scheduled. Would you prefer to do that on the phone today?’,” said Weltz.

Regardless of the circumstances, Weltz said their main priority is to offer assistance to those in need.

“I think it’s a way of saying, ‘We hear what you’re saying, we honor your concern, and we want to be able to help you.’,” Weltz said.

For more information about SNAP, head on over to their website.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.