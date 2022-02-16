SNAP and local schools helping households with utility bills

by Will Wixey

SNAP Keep the Lights On Spirit Competition

SPOKANE, Wash. — SNAP and Spokane schools are doing their part to help pay for local utility bills.

Spokane Neighborhood Action Partners (SNAP) opened a new round of energy appointments Tuesday. The nonprofit made nearly 1,000 appointments and received more than 2,500 calls regarding the energy assistance program.

“This demonstrates the immense need for energy assistance,” said SNAP spokesperson, Nicole Bishop. “Clients are always so grateful that we can help take pressure off through this help.”

Last year, SNAP provided energy assistance to over 15,000 households with help from the “Lights On: Spirit Competition,” a fundraiser held by Spokane schools. The annual fundraiser aims to give $20,000 back to SNAP to help families pay their utility bills. Many of the schools’ student households rely on the energy assistance program.

“We’re teachers. We’re lucky we haven’t lost our livelihoods during the pandemic,” said Lewis and Clark High School teacher, Jennifer Showalter. “This is our opportunity to give back and support our students.”

The fundraiser began in 2020 and successfully reached its $20,000 goal. However, last year they raised $15,000, and this year they raised $7,826. The deadline to reach the $20,000 goal is February 20.

Lewis and Clark High School has continuously raised the most funds over the past two years, but Mead and Rogers High School are putting up a fight this year.

“It’s still anybody’s game right now,” said Showalter. “I would be delighted if another school outraised Lewis and Clark. It means our community wins.”

If you want to donate for your school, you can here, or text LightsOn to 71777.

