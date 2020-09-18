We finish how we started the week; smoky -Mark
Here is your local weather forecast for September 18, 2020
Unhealthy but we will see improvement tonight and Saturday
This is looking to Saturday morning and the smoke starts to clear out
Above average with smoke and haze today
The cold front will be pushing the smoke out later today and we will cool down with possible light showers tonight and Saturday. Partly Cloudy Sunday and low 70’s into mid week.
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.