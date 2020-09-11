Smoky sunshine in the Friday forecast -Kris

We have been blissfully smoke-free for the most part in the Inland Northwest this summer. Things have been going down-hill this week with area wildfires, and now, the wildfire smoke and air quality will worsen on Friday. As our winds shift, a massive plume of smoke from wildfires burning in Oregon will move toward the region. Expect smoky sunshine and warm weather on Friday. Highs will top out in the upper 80s, which is more than 10 degrees above average.

The warm weather will continue through the weekend, with high temperatures in the upper 80s and possibly even lower 90s. A weak cold

front is expected to arrive early next week bringing cooler weather and the possibility of showers!