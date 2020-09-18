Smoky skies linger across the Inland Northwest, relief on the way – Katerina
SPOKANE, Wash. – Smoke is continuing to blanket most of the region. While we’ve seen some improvement, our air quality is still considered unhealthy.
Exciting news: We only have a few days left of those hazy skies! We have a cold front moving in, bringing showers and westerly winds to most of our region.
It’s important to stay inside as much as possible until most of that smoke clears out. That rain we are anticipating will most likely move through Friday night into Saturday, bringing us some much needed relief. Hopefully we’ll be smoke free by the time Sunday rolls around!
