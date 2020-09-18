Smoky skies linger across the Inland Northwest, relief on the way – Katerina

Katerina Chryssafis by Katerina Chryssafis

SPOKANE, Wash. – Smoke is continuing to blanket most of the region. While we’ve seen some improvement, our air quality is still considered unhealthy.

SMOKE FORECAST: Smoke is continuing to blanket most of the region. As of right now, our air quality is still in the unhealthy category. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/YdowbuLlQt — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) September 17, 2020

See that green stuff approaching? That's RAIN! A storm system is expected to reach the Inland Northwest Friday evening. Showers are expected to continue into Saturday. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/mOVQG2I0Vx — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) September 17, 2020

Exciting news: We only have a few days left of those hazy skies! We have a cold front moving in, bringing showers and westerly winds to most of our region.

4 THINGS TO KNOW: It's important to stay inside as much as possible until the smoke clears out. Most of the region is still under an Air Quality Alert. Thankfully, some much needed rain is on the way. We're expecting most of that smoke to clear out by Sunday! #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/VUFdBUvTMu — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) September 18, 2020

It’s important to stay inside as much as possible until most of that smoke clears out. That rain we are anticipating will most likely move through Friday night into Saturday, bringing us some much needed relief. Hopefully we’ll be smoke free by the time Sunday rolls around!

