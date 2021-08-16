Smoky skies expected to lighten up on Monday, though it won’t last long

Our skies over the weekend were not ideal. The smoke was so bad, we were in the “unhealthy range” at some points throughout the weekend. Later in the day, we hit moderate.

So what does this week look like? Well, we get a little relief.

On Monday morning around 11 a.m., winds will push out some of the wildfire smoke. However, it is not enough to make a really big difference. It will improve our air quality a little. Any relief will be nice either way.

The break from the heavy smoke is short-lived. Around 5 p.m. on Monday the smoke will start to make its way back in. Some areas will be somewhat clear, like Coeur d’Alene. Okanogan County and portions of Bonner County will see thick smoke, likely putting these areas in the unhealthy range on the air quality index.

All of this can change because of the chance of new wildfires and winds, so this will most likely fluctuate.