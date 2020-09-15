Smoky skies and air quality concerns continue through the end of the workweek

I wish that I had better news about the smoky skies that have plagued our air quality the past three days. A weak front passed through the region today, and it did little more than stir up the smoke a bit. With high pressure over the region, air quality will remain in the “Hazardous Range” for Tuesday, and possibly through the end of the work week. The smoke has been keeping our temperatures at least 5 degrees cooler than they would be otherwise.

We have a better chance of more significant air quality improvements, and the possibility of some rain, Friday into the weekend.