Smoke, sunshine, and warm temperatures on Sunday – Matt

Smoke and haze rolled back in in many parts of the Inland Northwest, and even if you didn’t see a drop in air quality you probably noticed the hazy, milky skies on Saturday. Sunday looks to be more of the same as smoke lingers around the region. The worst air quality is going to remain around the L-C valley, Camas Prairie, and Palouse as smoke from fires in Oregon and near Yakima get blown into the area.

Wake-up weather looks mild on Sunday morning in the middle 50s with mid-80s in the afternoon. Other than smoke the weather looks really nice again! It will get breezy in the afternoon as a cold front swings in, which should help clear the smoke a little for Labor Day. Labor Day looks amazing with highs in the low 80s and lots of sunshine.

The warm weather keeps rolling into next week. We’re not really going to cool down that much until Thursday and Friday. Enjoy this summer weather, we’ll be flipping the switch to fall before you know it!