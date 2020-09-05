Smoke, sun, wind and a 20 degree drop over the Labor Day Weekend

The holiday weekend is here, and the weather is going to change a lot over three days! Saturday is going to be hot and breezy, but there is also the potential for smoke. Wildlife smoke from fires burning near Yakima and on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation in Oregon is expected to work its way into the Inland Northwest, taking our air quality into the “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” range. Winds will pick up Saturday afternoon, but it will just be a bit breezy. Highs will top out in the mid 90s.

HOPEFULLY, the skies will clear a bit on Sunday for a warm, sunny, summer day. Highs will top out around 90°, which is still almost 15 degrees above average. Things really start to change Monday as a strong cold front pushes through, dropping our temperatures into the lower 70s for Labor Day. It’s going to be a windy and dusty day, but otherwise clear. Another warming trend kicks off the middle of next week. We’ll be back close to 90 by Thursday.