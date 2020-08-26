Smoke settles in southeast Washington, blue skies for Spokane -Nikki

SPOKANE, Wash. — The rest of your Wednesday will be pleasant. We’re looking forward to a great August day. Sunshine, blue skies and warm temperatures.

Some areas in southeast Washington are seeing smoke build up this morning. This smoke isn’t from one specific fire. It’s a combination of smoke from fires burning in California and Oregon that are traveling northeast.

Lewiston is in the red ‘unhealthy’ category earlier this morning for air quality. Smoke and haze is settling in the valleys of Lewiston and Clarkston.

Pullman is also seeing smoke and haze traveling through the area and sticking around. Earlier this morning, the city was under the orange ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups’ category for air quality. It’s since been moved to yellow ‘moderate’ for air quality.

The rest of the week, we’re cruising in the mid to upper 80s in Spokane. The average high temperature this time of year is 80 degrees in Spokane. We may have a weather system arriving at the end of this weekend that could bring cooler temperatures, gusty winds and some wet weather Sunday into Monday.

HEAT SAFETY:

Drink water, stay hydrated

Wear sunscreen (SPF 30 or above)

NEVER leave any children or pets in the car for any amount of time

Check on elderly neighbors

Be mindful of where you’re walking your pet. Pavement will be very hot, too hot, for your pet’s paws

Make sure pets have plenty of water

If you have outdoor pets, consider bringing them inside with the A/C and electric fans to cool down during the afternoon

Be mindful of fire prevention! Know your burn restrictions

Today is International/National Dog Day! Enjoy your pup today in this beautiful August weather.

