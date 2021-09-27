Smoke from E. Trent fire causing drop in air quality

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Smoke from an E. Spokane warehouse fire is causing a drop in air quality.

The old S&P Meats building, which is now abandoned, caught fire Sunday night. Heavy fire was seen from the roof and crews worked overnight to get it under control.

LOOK AT THESE SMOKE CLOUDS ROLL The air is THICK but these winds will continue to push all of this north and into eastern parts of Spokane. Well into the valley. pic.twitter.com/VKWJ7XC1aM — Aodhan Brown (@_ab_photojourn) September 27, 2021

Thick smoke from the fire continues to linger in the area, which has caused the air quality to diminish. Spokane Clean Air said conditions aren’t quite hazardous.

People should avoid spending time outside if they live in the area.

