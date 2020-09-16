Smoke could stick around for most of the week, changes expected on Friday – Katerina

SPOKANE, Wash. – We saw a bit of improvement on Tuesday in terms of smoke in our area, but not by much. Our air quality is still in the “hazardous” range according to the Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency’s Air Quality Index.

SMOKE FORECAST: We're seeing some improvement in terms of smoke as the evening goes on. However, as of right now our Air Quality Index shows we are still in the hazardous range. Smoke is expected to linger for most of the work week. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/oX5JDhE9Uk — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) September 15, 2020

AIR QUALITY INDEX: Our air quality is currently in the hazardous category. We're eight points away from reaching "very unhealthy." Would still advise staying inside as much as possible. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/He63DpASyU — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) September 15, 2020

Our air quality is currently in the lower 300’s. Once we hit 300 exactly, we’ll officially be in the “very unhealthy” category. Regardless, you’re advised to still stay inside as much as possible until the air improves.

4 THINGS TO KNOW: Hazy skies and our Air Quality Alert are expected to stick around until Friday. Good news – we have some much needed rain on the way! We have a 50% chance for showers Friday and Saturday. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/MUcHrjcUDq — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) September 15, 2020

The good news is we have some changes heading our way on Friday! So far, there’s a 50% chance we’ll see some showers over the weekend.

