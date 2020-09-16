Smoke could stick around for most of the week, changes expected on Friday – Katerina
SPOKANE, Wash. – We saw a bit of improvement on Tuesday in terms of smoke in our area, but not by much. Our air quality is still in the “hazardous” range according to the Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency’s Air Quality Index.
Our air quality is currently in the lower 300’s. Once we hit 300 exactly, we’ll officially be in the “very unhealthy” category. Regardless, you’re advised to still stay inside as much as possible until the air improves.
The good news is we have some changes heading our way on Friday! So far, there’s a 50% chance we’ll see some showers over the weekend.
