Smoke continues to keep air quality poor – Mark

Happy Friday!

We’re seeing below average temperatures today, but hazy conditions, which will stick around throught the weekend.

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

Another mild day today

Widespread haze

Warmer weather on the way this weekend

Back to hot, dry temperatures next week

Here’s a look at today’s highs – mostly mid-80s to low 90s across central and eastern Washington.

Haze continues through most of today but there will likely be some improvement later. Mid 80s are on tap for today with warming into the weekend. Low 90s to mid 90s are expected by Sunday and next week will be hot and dry with mid 90s each day.