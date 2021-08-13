Smoke cancels Salvation Army’s ‘Movies in the Park’

Smoke over Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — You can leave the popcorn at home — there will be no movie at Sally’s Park in Spokane tonight.

The Salvation Army says its ‘Movies in the Park’ is canceled for Friday because of the bad air quality. Smoke in the Spokane area has placed the air quality in the “unhealthy” and even “very unhealthy” categories over the last few days.

Even though the movie for tonight is canceled, the final ‘Movies in the Park’ event is still scheduled for next Friday, August 20.

The smoke is expected to stick around in the Inland Northwest through the weekend.

On Thursday afternoon, the Washington Department of Ecology issued an air quality alert for all of Eastern Washington through 10 a.m. Monday. The National Weather Service in Spokane said the air quality alert was also issued for Bonner, Kootenai, Benewah, and Shoshone counties in North Idaho.

RELATED: How to check the air quality in the Inland Northwest

RELATED: Air quality alert issued for Eastern Washington, parts of North Idaho

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.