Sensitive respiratory system? Prepare yourself for a smoky weekend -Mark
Here is your local weather forecast for Friday, September 11.
Hot today with smoke moving in later from the south.
It’ll be hot statewide.
Winds shifting will bring smoke into our area, heavy at times. Warmer temps through Sunday with highs around 90 and a cool down next week with possible showers.
La Nina prediction from NOAA looks for a wet winter for our area.
