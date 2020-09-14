Smoke and haze with mild temperatures for Monday – Mark
Happy Monday!
Smoke-filled skies with clouds and mild temperatures are on tap for the day.
Here’s a look at the smoke from earlier this morning:
The models are showing that smoke could continue into Tuesday morning.
Outside of the smoky conditions, temperatures will be mild for the day.
Expect some lingering smoke through Thursday, then comes some cooling with a chance of showers this weekend.
