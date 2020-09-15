Smoke and haze until Friday, at least – Mark
Smoke and haze continues throughout the day today.
We should see somewhat of a drop later today with shifting winds.
Hazardous air quality remains a factor and you should stay indoors – it’s your best spot with this smoke.
Just above average today temperature- wise.
About the same is expected for Wednesday.
Heavy smoke continues to our into our region from the South. Mild temperatures with smoky conditions through Thursday, with a possible break on Friday and a chance of showers into Saturday.
