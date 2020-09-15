Smoke and haze until Friday, at least – Mark

Tue Am Air Quality[1]

Smoke and haze continues throughout the day today.

Tue Dayplanner[1]

We should see somewhat of a drop later today with shifting winds.

Tue Smoke[1]

Hazardous air quality remains a factor and you should stay indoors – it’s your best spot with this smoke.

Tue Am Air Quality[1]

Just above average today temperature- wise.

Tue Highs[1]

About the same is expected for Wednesday.

Tue Wed Highs[1]

Heavy smoke continues to our into our region from the South. Mild temperatures with smoky conditions through Thursday, with a possible break on Friday and a chance of showers into Saturday.

Tue Planning 7 Day[1]

