Smelterville woman arrested for delivering methamphetamine

SHOSHONE CO., Idaho — A Smelterville woman has been charged with delivering methamphetamine into Shoshone County.

The Idaho State Police arrested 46-year-old Adella Dotson on Thursday for delivery of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A search warrant was executed on a home in Smelterville by ISP, the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office and the Kootenai County SWAT team.

Four other people, 54-year-old Lanny Smith, 58-year-old Vance Ellis, 31-year-old Dezarae Tjaden and 32-year-old Joshua Catano, were also contacted at the home. All four were cited with frequenting a place where controlled substances are located.

In addition to the arrests, police also located several stolen items.

Anyone with more information on the case is asked to call SCSO at 208-556-114 or ISP at 208-209-8670.

