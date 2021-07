Small sinkhole on Newport Highway repaired

by Erin Robinson

Credit: WSDOT

SPOKANE, Wash. — A sinkhole on Newport Highway has been repaired.

The small sinkhole, which happened near the Northpointe Plaza, was caused by a water line issue.

@SpokaneCity crews are currently removing pavement around the hole that has formed due to the waterline. No ETA on when the lane will reopen. https://t.co/XfD0i7q2h7 pic.twitter.com/hM8XV9y9WR — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) July 22, 2021

It was patched by crews from the City of Spokane and is no longer causing closures in the area.

RELATED: Sinkhole forms on Newport Highway near Northpointe Plaza

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.