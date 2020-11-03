Small businesses on Main Avenue trying to survive, hoping for more financial relief

SPOKANE, Wash.– It’s been 221 days since we first took you to Main Avenue at the start of the pandemic.

It was eerily quiet then as stay-home orders left many of these shops shut down or offering limited services.

63 days later, we went back there as Spokane County entered Phase 2 and gave business owners some hope.

Then another 71 days passed with the county still stuck in Phase 2, leaving many businesses on the block struggling to stay open.

Now in November, all of the shops on Main are still surviving, but the block still isn’t what it once was.

“Some days you spend a whole lot of time looking out the window and you go, ‘There’s nobody here’,” Gander and Ryegrass owner Peter Froese said. “Some days there’s a fair amount of people in the park, people out in the streets.”

Froese opened the restaurant just one year ago.

His classy dining restaurant has had to change course, now focusing more on sandwiches to bring in business.

“Not what we expected at all,” Froese said. “It’s been fun and we’re seeing the benefits this week.”

Janine Vaughn and her partners at Revival Lighting have been doing okay over the last nine months, thanks to the surge of people buying new homes. But, the shop has been on Main Avenue for 23 years now, and Vaughn has never seen it look the way it does now.

“The foot traffic is minimal, probably down to a quarter of what it typically is,” Vaughn said.

Supply chains for their products have taken a hit, making some jobs twice as difficult for them—but Revival Lighting is still better off than others.

That’s why Vaughn wants at least one thing to come from tomorrow’s election: relief for more businesses.

“All of my neighbors are self-employed contractors or bars and restaurants,” Vaughn said. “They need another helping hand to make it through.”

She’s hoping the winners of these local and national races will focus on controlling COVID-19, so more people can get back to work.

“I’d like see help to get coronavirus under control, because nothing’s gonna get better until it does.”

