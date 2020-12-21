Small businesses hope you’ll shop local for last-minute holiday gifts

Kaitlin Knapp by Kaitlin Knapp

SPOKANE, Wash. — With only days until Christmas, you still have time to get the perfect gift. Small business owners hope you’ll keep them in mind when you’re shopping for a family member or friend.

Shops need your help now more than ever, like Blue Cat Vintage and Veda Lux Boutique.

“This year has been very, very different for us,” said Summer Hightower, owner of Veda Lux Boutique. “Literally overnight we turned our shop into a website driven business.”

The online shop is one of the ways Hightower is staying afloat. She’s also offering care packages designed by a customer, shipping and delivery.

“It’s never been something that we have had to rely on in the past because people like to come in here for the experience,” she explained.

Other businesses are having a different experience this holiday season. In the Union District, Blue Cat Vintage has seen a rise in customers.

“Had you asked me in March when we were closing down what it would look like for the rest of the year, I would’ve had a much grimmer picture of what really it would’ve turned out to be,” said Nick Taylor, co-owner of the store.

Nick and his wife, Janet, opened the shop almost three years ago. After the first shutdown, Nick said the public came out in mass support. Sales this holiday season are surpassing years prior, an encouraging sign for the business.

“I don’t get down and out,” he said. “I just keep fighting, and she’s [Janet] a bigger fighter than I am.”

Though not all businesses can say the same, both owners hope you’ll continue to support the little guys.

“We have so many regulars and people that are die-hard supporters of us,” Hightower said, “and really those are the people that are really pulling us through this.”

