Small businesses encourage local shopping through unique November event

SPOKANE, Wash.– A group of small businesses are banding together to put on a fun event that encourages people to keep their shopping local this holiday season.

Garland Resale Boutique Owner Ashley Pecnik came up with the idea. Her shop is one of 12 across Spokane that is taking part in the shopping passport event. You’ll see each participant listed on the passport map, which was designed by a local artist.

The goal is to get people to visit as many of the shops as possible during November. Pecnik said that for every four shops you visit and get a stamp from, you’re entered to win various prizes.

Pecnik said now is a critical time to keep small businesses in mind as so many are trying to overcome challenges related to past shut downs and declining sales.

“It definitely is a lot more important this year because so many of us have been closed for so many months or limited business hours, etc. I feel like this is a fun way of getting us back out there in a safe way,” Pecnik said.

This spans about two weeks so people have time to responsibly shop. The first day for this event is Friday, November 13. It runs through Saturday, November 28, which is Small Business Saturday.

You can pick up a map at any of these participating businesses:

