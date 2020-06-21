‘Small Business Live’ raises nearly $500k for small businesses, including Terrain

Nationwide music event ‘Small Business Live’ drummed up nearly half a million dollars to support small businesses, include Terrain in Spokane.

The show debuted on Saturday, and featured artists like 2 Chainz, Bam Marley, Brandi Carlile, T-Pain and more—including Chewelah native Allen Stone, whose performance went to supporting Terrain.

Small Business Live’s website features this statement from Terrain:

“Dedicated to ensuring local artists thrive, From Here features the work of over 70 creative businesses. From painters to poets, metalsmiths to woodworkers, printmakers and more, the shop is a showcase of what Spokane creatives have to offer. A program of arts nonprofit Terrain, we believe art and creativity have the power to transform Spokane into a stronger, more economically diverse, just, and vibrant city.”

Superfly, the New York-based organization that led the event, says they raised $472,234 to support small businesses.

Terrain said that the funds will be distributed to businesses in the form of $5,000 grants.

