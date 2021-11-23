Expect a slushy start to Tuesday with snow in the mountains – Mark

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place until 8 p.m. this evening.

Conditions will be drying out this afternoon.

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Tuesday, November 23:

Morning rain/snow mix

Slick morning commute

Dry by mid-morning

Rain, mountain snow Friday

Over the next 24 hours, mountain pass travel will be dicey. Snow starts in the Cascades this evening and moves east overnight.

Temperatures will be below average for the region today. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s in Spokane. Coeur d’Alene will be just a bit warmer.

Wednesday will be cool and cloudy with isolated showers expected Thursday.

Rain showers are forecast for Friday.

A warmer Thanksgiving weekend is ahead.