Slushy start with more light showers expected – Mark

We will have light morning showers and then conditions are drying out for the rest of the day.

Temperatures will be just below average today. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s in Spokane.

More snow is expected in the mountains east of Spokane.

We will have patchy fog for Saturday morning and clouds through the day.

Clouds and normal temperatures will stick around through Monday with evening showers possible.

Your Thanksgiving week is looking dry and cloudy.

