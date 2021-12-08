Rain combined with freezing temperatures will make for slick surfaces this morning – Mark

Welcome to Wednesday!

Here are your 4 Things to Know for December 8:

Morning fog

Icy surfaces

Gusty southwest winds

Wet weekend ahead

Wednesday will start foggy.

Fog will clear out later today.

Temperatures will be above average today, but it will definitely be a chilly one! Highs in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene will be in the low 40s.

Temperatures tonight will be about average for the region.

Today will be windy as the front moves out with gusts to 30 miles per hour.

It will be mostly cloudy Thursday with an afternoon snow shower possible.

The weekend will bring rain or snow showers into next week.