Expect a slippery commute with fresh snow on the roads – Mark

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Tuesday, November 10:

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 10:00 a.m. today.

Snowfall will stop and then expect scattered showers later this morning.

Temperatures are below average but some melting snow is expected.

Light snow will stop mid-morning and mountain snow will continue through the day in Idaho and Montana. Wednesday will have afternoon sun and cool temperatures with another round of snow Thursday evening into Friday.