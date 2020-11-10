Expect a slippery commute with fresh snow on the roads – Mark
Here are your 4 Things to Know for Tuesday, November 10:
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 10:00 a.m. today.
Snowfall will stop and then expect scattered showers later this morning.
Temperatures are below average but some melting snow is expected.
Light snow will stop mid-morning and mountain snow will continue through the day in Idaho and Montana. Wednesday will have afternoon sun and cool temperatures with another round of snow Thursday evening into Friday.
