Slight ‘cool down’ in the forecast before another warm up this weekend – Katerina

SPOKANE, Wash. – We’ll be a few degrees cooler today for our Thursday. Regardless, temperatures will still be in the 90s across the Inland Northwest!

You’ll also notice a bit of haze as you look out your window. A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 11 p.m. tonight. Make sure you download the 4 News Now Weather App as these weather conditions continue to change.

Enjoy the “cooler” temperatures, because those 90 degree temps are coming back once again. We’ll be close to the triple digits by the time Sunday rolls around. Stay safe out there!