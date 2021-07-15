Slight ‘cool down’ in the forecast before another warm up this weekend – Katerina

Katerina Chryssafis,
Posted:
Updated:
by Katerina Chryssafis
E6vwvdbuyaebxxn

SPOKANE, Wash. – We’ll be a few degrees cooler today for our Thursday. Regardless, temperatures will still be in the 90s across the Inland Northwest!

E6vnwv1veaeamulE6vwvdbuyaebxxn

You’ll also notice a bit of haze as you look out your window. A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 11 p.m. tonight. Make sure you download the 4 News Now Weather App as these weather conditions continue to change.

E6vw8puxoaakgdi

Enjoy the “cooler” temperatures, because those 90 degree temps are coming back once again. We’ll be close to the triple digits by the time Sunday rolls around. Stay safe out there!

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Top Stories