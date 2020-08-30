Slight cool down for Sunday, followed by warmer temps for our work week – Katerina

SPOKANE, Wash. – It was a warm and sunny day on Saturday! However, we had a cold front move through, bringing us windy conditions and elevated fire concerns.

RED FLAG WARNING: We have a Red Flag warning in effect due to those dry/ windy conditions. The warning is set to expire tonight between 9 and 11. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/uDOT9bA52X — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) August 29, 2020

That cold front is going to slightly cool down our temperatures for Sunday. Our high in Spokane should reach the upper 70s with mostly sunny skies. Those winds should start to settle down across the region as well.

TOMORROW'S FORECAST: We'll be in the 70s in most places tomorrow with mostly sunny skies! Temperatures will start to gradually warm up heading into the later portion of the week. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/NHBD9V7atu — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) August 29, 2020

7-DAY FORECAST: Is that rain in the forecast?! We could potentially see some rain Sunday evening into Monday morning, but it should be well over before you head out the door in the morning. Things will start to warm up once again, with 90 degree temps for the weekend. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/URYEWx4YjV — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) August 29, 2020

It looks like we could potentially see some rain in the forecast late Sunday into Monday morning. Temperatures will start to heat up once again on Tuesday, with temperatures climbing into the 90s for the weekend.

