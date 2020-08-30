Slight cool down for Sunday, followed by warmer temps for our work week – Katerina
SPOKANE, Wash. – It was a warm and sunny day on Saturday! However, we had a cold front move through, bringing us windy conditions and elevated fire concerns.
That cold front is going to slightly cool down our temperatures for Sunday. Our high in Spokane should reach the upper 70s with mostly sunny skies. Those winds should start to settle down across the region as well.
It looks like we could potentially see some rain in the forecast late Sunday into Monday morning. Temperatures will start to heat up once again on Tuesday, with temperatures climbing into the 90s for the weekend.
