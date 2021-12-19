Slick start to Sunday with Palouse snow – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– Overnight the warm air that’s reached north to Spokane will be pushed back by a front, driving the warmth and the wet weather down to the Snake River region. The snow will finally stop around the Idaho Panhandle and NE Washington where we’ve seen heavy accumulation on Saturday. As we cool back below freezing, the wet and slushy roads will freeze up once again, leading to more icy roads on Sunday morning. Be careful out there! Temperatures will hover in the upper 20s and low 30s on Sunday and really for the whole of the upcoming week.

Elsewhere on Sunday, snow will end in the North Cascades as moisture shifts south to stream over Portland, the Tri-Cities, and the L-C Valley, Palouse, and Camas Prairie. While Lewiston will stay warm enough to only see a slushy mix, it will be a much different story up higher. Places like Pullman, Moscow, Pomeroy, Craigmont, and Grangeville will see heavy snow on Sunday, 5 to 9 inches between early Sunday morning and early Monday morning. Light snow will be possible further north to the Spokane area on Sunday, but will be of little inconvenience.

Snow will begin to track back north on Monday to impact the I-90 corridor again with accumulating snow possible both in the morning and evening drive times. Snow takes a break for most of Tuesday, but will return Tuesday night. Periods of snow continue off-and-on then through Christmas Day.