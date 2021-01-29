Slick roads and dense fog for your Friday – Mark

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Friday, January 29:

Freezing fog — use caution!

A few showers expected today

Warmer days ahead

Mountain snow Sunday through Tuesday

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9:00 a.m. Visibility will be limited to a quarter of a mile or less. Conditions will improve after 9:00 a.m.

Here's a look at the visibility in and around the Spokane & Coeur d'Alene early this morning. Plenty of dense fog with near freezing temperatures. Please drive carefully this morning and reduce your speed accordingly! #wawx #idwx pic.twitter.com/p17FKCpkuw — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) January 29, 2021

Then, expect scattered showers and cloudy conditions.

Here’s a look at today’s high temperatures:

Scattered showers continue on Saturday with wetter, warmer weather Sunday through Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s with valley rain and mountain snow.