Slick roads and dense fog for your Friday – Mark

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Friday, January 29:

  • Freezing fog — use caution!
  • A few showers expected today
  • Warmer days ahead
  • Mountain snow Sunday through Tuesday

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9:00 a.m. Visibility will be limited to a quarter of a mile or less. Conditions will improve after 9:00 a.m.

Then, expect scattered showers and cloudy conditions.

Here’s a look at today’s high temperatures:

Scattered showers continue on Saturday with wetter, warmer weather Sunday through Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s with valley rain and mountain snow.

