Slick roads and dense fog for your Friday – Mark
Here are your 4 Things to Know for Friday, January 29:
- Freezing fog — use caution!
- A few showers expected today
- Warmer days ahead
- Mountain snow Sunday through Tuesday
A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9:00 a.m. Visibility will be limited to a quarter of a mile or less. Conditions will improve after 9:00 a.m.
Then, expect scattered showers and cloudy conditions.
Here’s a look at today’s high temperatures:
Scattered showers continue on Saturday with wetter, warmer weather Sunday through Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s with valley rain and mountain snow.
