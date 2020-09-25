Skyway Elementary reports a second COVID-19 case

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — Another person has contracted COVID-19 at Skyway Elementary, according to Coeur d’Alene Schools.

The school district says someone else has been identified as a “close contact” of this patient, and is now quarantining. The building is currently undergoing sanitization and deep-cleaning. CDA Schools says that this case is unrelated to the previous COVID-19 case at Skyway that left 24 people—including staff and students—isolating at home.

This follows the CDA School Board’s decision to upgrade from the ‘orange’ category to ‘yellow,’ meaning only moderate risk of COVID-19 transmission.

