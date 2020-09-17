Skyway Elementary quarantines 24 people after person tests positive for COVID-19

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — A person at Skyway Elementary School in Coeur d’Alene tested positive for COVID-19.

Coeur d’Alene Schools did not identify if the person was a staff member or student, but this person reportedly had close contact with 13 students and 11 members of staff. Those people are now quarantining.

Despite this, the school is not closing down, and will be disinfected ahead of in-person classes on Thursday.

An individual at Skyway Elementary School has been diagnosed with COVID‐19. Our administrators and school nurses are… Posted by CDA Schools on Wednesday, September 16, 2020

