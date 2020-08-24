Skyler Thomas returns to WSU, Tay Martin transferring to Oklahoma State

Alyssa Charlston by Alyssa Charlston

Skyler Thomas in the middle of drills during Fall camp 2019

PULLMAN, Wash. — For a few days, it looked like the Cougars were losing talented seniors on offense and defense. After the weekend, it looks like they will lose just one.

Defensive back Skyler Thomas entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal last week, but on Monday, he tweeted he will return to Pullman after exploring other options.

Wide receiver Tay Martin, however, will not be back for the Cougs. He announced his commitment to Oklahoma State over the weekend.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.