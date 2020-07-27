Skydiver crashes into tree near Sandpoint, taken to hospital with injuries

Erin Robinson by Olivia Roberts

BONNER COUNTY, Idaho — Emergency crews rescued a skydiver who crashed into a tree Sunday morning.

According to a different jumper at the airport, the wind carried the experienced skydiver away from the airport. The skydiver attempted to find a suitable place to land but was caught in a tree, then broke his arm and was impaled by a branch.

The skydiver was taken to the Kootenai Health by LifeFlight, according to Bonner County Emergency Services.

(A-Shift) Skydiving accident with traumatic Injuries 7/26…Sunday 08:45, BCEMS and Selkirk Fire (SKFD) were notified… Posted by Bonner County EMS on Monday, July 27, 2020

The skydiver is doing well and is recovering at the hospital at this time.

