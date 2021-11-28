Skiing halted at Schweitzer, Silver as region experiences warmer temperatures

by Erin Robinson

Credit: Schweitzer Mountain Resort

SANDPOINT, Idaho — Local ski mountains are having a hard time as the region deals with some warmer temperatures.

Schweitzer announced Sunday that the mountain will be closed through December 3 because of the weather.

Based on current conditions & a warm forecast this week, we will be closed Mon-Fri Nov 29-Dec 3 🙁

Without freezing temps, we can't make snow, move snow around & recover. Looks like temps start cooling Fri – hopefully we can fire up the snowguns again & continue making snow. pic.twitter.com/imiwVtubPB — Schweitzer (@SchweitzerID) November 28, 2021

Temperatures are set to be in the 40s and 50s this week, which means the mountain is unable to make snow or move it around.

Schweitzer opened for the ski season on Friday, though there were limited operations.

Silver Mountain also opened on Friday and said they are also dealing with snow loss. A Facebook post said the mountain would be open Sunday for scenic gondola rides and anyone who had skiing or tubing tickets would be getting a refund.

Temperatures are expected to dip again next weekend, bringing a possibility of snow. Schweitzer’s operators hope that they will be able to fire up the snow guns again then to continue making snow.

