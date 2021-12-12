Skier killed in Crystal Mountain avalanche

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash.– An avalanche killed a skier in Silver Basin, the backcountry area at Crystal Mountain Saturday morning.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said a group of six skiers was caught in the avalanche. They were all wearing avalanche beacons so they were found quickly, the sheriff’s office said.

Rescuers said all the skiers were pulled from the snow, but one of them wasn’t breathing. They tried to give the skier CPR but they died at the scene.

Crystal Mountain told the sheriff’s office it would keep normal operations going since it happened in the backcountry.

The National Weather Service advised people who are out in areas where avalanches could happen should have the right gear and learn how to use it.

This is what NWS said should be taken:

Transceiver: so you can be found if covered by the snow

Shovel: so you can dig out your partner

Probe: so you can locate someone who has been covered by the snow

> You can find more avalanche safety information here.

