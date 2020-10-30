Skate Ribbon to reopen with COVID-19 protocols in place

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Visit Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Numerica Skate Ribbon is set to open for the winter season under new revised COVID-19 protocols.

An opening date has not yet been announced, but is anticipated ahead of the holiday season.

“We are thrilled to offer safe, festive outdoor recreation for our community this winter,” said Garrett Jones, director of City of Spokane Parks and Recreation. “Our team has worked closely with the Spokane Regional Health District to develop a solid operational plan. Though ice skating will look a little different this year, it was important we get creative and find a way to say ‘yes.'”

Riverfront staff are preparing to operate the skate ribbon under Phase 2 and 3 indoor fitness requirements. More on that can be found here.

When the skate ribbon opens, skaters will be expected to wear masks and gloves. Up to 50 guests will be allowed and advanced purchasing of admission will be required.

Skate rentals will be sanitized after each use and rental pick-up will be staged outdoors.

“Ice skating around the ribbon downtown has quickly become an iconic Spokane experience,” said Jon Moog, director of Riverfront Park. “In these challenging times, we are focused on delivering joyful, safe and unique programming for our community.”

RELATED: Outdoor igloos return to the Davenport Grand

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.