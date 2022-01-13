Skate for free at TDS Skate Night this weekend

by Elise Jawed

SPOKANE, Wash.– Ice skate for free on Saturday!

TDS Fiber is hosting Skate Night from 7:30 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. at Eagles Ice Arena.

Spokane community members participating in TDS Skate Night can pick up a voucher for a free skate rental and TDS Fiber swag. Visitors can also enter to win one of three $50 gift cards including one from the Spokane Chiefs team store.

“We are excited to offer this fun opportunity for families to spend time together, be active and safely skate the night away,” said Ed Bedell, TDS Telecom Manager of Regional Field Marketing.

Attendance will be capped at 100 people. To make your reservation click here.

