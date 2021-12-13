Skate for a cause at the Numerica Skate Ribbon this Wednesday

by Erin Robinson

Numerica Skate Ribbon Credit: Visit Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. – If you’ve been planning to hit the ice at the Skate Ribbon, you should go on Wednesday.

You’ll get to enjoy everything the ice ribbon has to offer and you’ll be supporting a good cause.

The Spokane Parks Foundation is hosting “Skate for a Cause” from 4 to 8 p.m. Admission costs $10 (including skate rentals) and proceeds will go directly to outdoor recreation programs throughout the region.

Click here to pre-purchase tickets. They will also be available on-site that evening.

