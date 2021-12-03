Skate for a Cause and help raise funds for local parks

SPOKANE, Wash.– Get ready to lace up your skates and hit the ice for a good cause.

If you skate from 4 p.m.- 8 p.m. on Dec. 15 at the Numerica Skate Ribbon in Riverfront Park, the proceeds will support local parks. The Skate for a Cause program is designed to “support community fundraising efforts allowing local nonprofit organizations to a portion of the admission fee for their unique needs.”

Tickets to Wednesday’s Skate for a Cause cost $10. That includes rentals.

Tickets can be bought online here or at the Numerica Skate Ribbon building the day of.

RELATED: Here’s when the Numerica Skate Ribbon opens this year

RELATED: 101 things to do in the Inland Northwest this holiday season

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.