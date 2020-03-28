Sixth person tests positive for COVID-19 in Whitman County

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

WHITMAN, CO., Wash. — Health officials are reporting a sixth confirmed COVID-19 case in Whitman County on Saturday.

The Whitman County Department of Health says the newest case is in a man in his 50s who is currently isolating at home.

Health officials are in the process of contacting people who may have come in contact with the infected patients.

As of Friday, there were over 3,700 confirmed cases in Washington and 175 people have died from the virus. Health officials believe there are many more cases that haven’t been diagnosed.

