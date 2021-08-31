Six kids receiving critical care for COVID-19 at Providence in Spokane

92% of Providence COVID patients unvaccinated

by Melissa Luck

SPOKANE, Wash – A surge in COVID-19 patients continues at Spokane County hospitals. The number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU at Providence Sacred Heart jumped Monday night from 16 to 22.

Providence says 92% of COVID patients they treating are unvaccinated.

Six children under the age of 18 are in the pediatric or neonatal ICU with COVID, as well.

The fifth wave of COVID has put unprecedented demand on hospitals across Washington and Idaho. Hospitals are treating more people with COVID than any other time in the pandemic.

Of the 1,560 people in Washington hospitals with COVID-19 right now, 188 are on ventilators.

Providence Sacred Heart is at critical staffing levels on the night shift, meaning nurses are caring for more patients than the hospital standard.

In Idaho, Governor Brad Little called in 220 medical workers available through federal programs and also called up 150 Idaho National Guard soldiers to deal with the surge.

All of this is happening while there are vaccines proven to be safe and effective against COVID-19.

