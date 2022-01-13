Sitara Byrd is an all-around leader for the Bullpups

by Keith Osso

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga Prep girls basketball team is off to a fantastic start to the season winning 10 of their first 12 games. One big reason for their success is the leadership provided by the Byrd sisters. And Sitara is this week’s Shining Star.

Sitara is enjoying her third year on the varsity team and one last season playing with her twin sister Shania. The two of them are team captains for Gonzaga Prep.

Sitara is competitive in everything she does including her grades where she holds down a very impressive 3.9 GPA.

