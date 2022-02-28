‘Sip local. Win local’: Celebrate Washington Wine Month at Spokane wineries
SPOKANE, Wash. – Sip local. Win local.
The Spokane Winery Association is celebrating Washington Wine Month with a new event that could result in even more opportunities to drink wine.
Here’s what you have to do:
- Pick up a punch card
- Visit five participating wineries
- Drop off your completed card at a participating winery by March 31
Once you’ve done this, you will be entered into a drawing for gift cards from local wineries.
The following are participating:
- Arbor Crest Wine Cellars
- Barili Cellars
- Barrister Winery
- Bridge Press Cellars
- Cougar Crest Winery
- Craftsman Cellars
- Helix Wines
- Latah Creek Wine Cellars
- Liberty Lake Wine Cellars
- Maryhill Winery
- Overbluff Cellars
- Terra Blanca
- Thomas Clare Cellars
- Townshend Cellar
- Winescape
Learn more about the Spokane Winery Association here.
