‘Sip local. Win local’: Celebrate Washington Wine Month at Spokane wineries

SPOKANE, Wash. – Sip local. Win local. 

The Spokane Winery Association is celebrating Washington Wine Month with a new event that could result in even more opportunities to drink wine. 

Here’s what you have to do: 

  • Pick up a punch card 
  • Visit five participating wineries
  • Drop off your completed card at a participating winery by March 31 

Once you’ve done this, you will be entered into a drawing for gift cards from local wineries. 

The following are participating: 

  • Arbor Crest Wine Cellars
  • Barili Cellars
  • Barrister Winery
  • Bridge Press Cellars
  • Cougar Crest Winery
  • Craftsman Cellars
  • Helix Wines
  • Latah Creek Wine Cellars
  • Liberty Lake Wine Cellars 
  • Maryhill Winery
  • Overbluff Cellars
  • Terra Blanca
  • Thomas Clare Cellars
  • Townshend Cellar
  • Winescape

Learn more about the Spokane Winery Association here.

