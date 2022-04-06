Sip and stroll during Coeur d’Alene’s Wine Extravaganza

by Erin Robinson

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Calling all wine lovers!

The Coeur d’Alene Downtown Association is hosting its annual Wine Extravaganza on Saturday.

Attendees will be able to enjoy sips from 20 different wineries while strolling through local shops, which will act as pop up tasting rooms.

There will be 45 varietals, wine cocktails, live musicians and a photo booth.

