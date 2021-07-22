Sinkhole forms on Newport Highway near Northpointe Plaza

by Erin Robinson

Credit: WSDOT

SPOKANE, Wash. — A sinkhole has formed along US 2/Newport Highway near the Northpointe Plaza shopping center.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said it has to do with a water line issue in the area.

A heads up that there is a sinkhole that has formed on US 2/Newport Highway at the entrance to the Northpointe Plaza shopping center due to a water line issue. @SpokaneCity crews are en route as our crews are providing traffic control. Only the right lane is blocked at this time. pic.twitter.com/8BoB1UglYv — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) July 22, 2021

City of Spokane crews are heading to the area to help provide traffic control. In the meantime, only the right lane of the highway is blocked.

