Sinkhole forms on Newport Highway near Northpointe Plaza
SPOKANE, Wash. — A sinkhole has formed along US 2/Newport Highway near the Northpointe Plaza shopping center.
The Washington State Department of Transportation said it has to do with a water line issue in the area.
City of Spokane crews are heading to the area to help provide traffic control. In the meantime, only the right lane of the highway is blocked.
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.