Singer Lizzo sends lunch to healthcare workers at UW
SEATTLE, Wash. — Turns out, Lizzo is 100 percent that caring and generous.
The “Truth Hurts” singer has been sending meals to healthcare workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.
On Monday, she sent meals to the University of Washington Medical Center- Montlake Emergency Department.
“Your support of our frontline healthcare workers means a lot. #WeGotThisSeattle,” hospital staff said in response.
Governor Jay Inslee also tweeted his thanks.
Lizzo’s generosity didn’t end there. She also fed staff at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit and M Health Fairview in Minneapolis.
