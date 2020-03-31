Singer Lizzo sends lunch to healthcare workers at UW

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: Lizzo attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)

SEATTLE, Wash. — Turns out, Lizzo is 100 percent that caring and generous.

The “Truth Hurts” singer has been sending meals to healthcare workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, she sent meals to the University of Washington Medical Center- Montlake Emergency Department.

Thank you @Lizzo for sending lunches to the UW Medical Center – Montlake Emergency Department today! 💜💛 Your support of our frontline healthcare workers means a lot. #WeGotThisSeattle https://t.co/HG1ck0Blhd pic.twitter.com/PkwgjsCmBP — UW Medicine (@UWMedicine) March 30, 2020

“Your support of our frontline healthcare workers means a lot. #WeGotThisSeattle,” hospital staff said in response.

Governor Jay Inslee also tweeted his thanks.

Turns out @lizzo is 100% that generous to Washington's health care workers. We appreciate you. #WeGotThisWA https://t.co/X3bFWUfBmp — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) March 31, 2020

Lizzo’s generosity didn’t end there. She also fed staff at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit and M Health Fairview in Minneapolis.

