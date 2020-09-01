Simulations depict tsunami effects in Washington state

SEATTLE (AP) – State authorities have released new simulations that show how a powerful tsunami could overwhelm Washington state’s coastal and shoreline communities.

The Department of Natural Resources says there are some locations around the state where residents would have very little — if any — time to escape the onslaught of floodwaters because of the speed of the wave.

Several experts and researchers warn that now is the time to prepare.

The Cascadia subduction zone produces a major earthquake every 300 to 600 years.

It has already been 320 years since the last magnitude 9 earthquake struck back in 1700.

