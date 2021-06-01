Simon Andrew Blackmore (55) resident of Harrison Flats, ID died May 20, 2021 at his home on Harrison Flats under Hospice care. He was born February 21, 1966 to Peter J.A. and Dorothy (Smith) Blackmore in London, England.

Simon came to the United States with his family when he was seven years old. They settled in Carson City, NV 1979-1980 the family returned to England for one year before returning to Carson City, NV Simon graduated from Carson City High School with the Class of 1983.

He then started working or Paugho Harley -Davidson Parts Business as a welder. He worked in that position for 10 years. On July 10, 1993, Simon married Karen Atkins at Carson City, NV. They then moved to Poplar Bluff, MO for 5 years where he worked as the production manager for a manufacturing company. Simon and Karen moved to Harrison Flats, ID in 2003.

He and his wife started a Handi-man service business until 2013. Simon then went to work for the Kootenai School Dist. As a custodian. A position he held at the time of his death. Simon enjoyed watching sporting events. Football was his favorite sport to watch, and his favorite team was the Los Vegas Raiders. He enjoyed building things in his shop.

Simon is survived by his wife Karen at the family home, His mother Dorothy of Harrison Flats. Stepchildren Jennifer Atkins of Copperus Cove, TX and Thomas (Heather) Atkins of Boise, ID. Also surviving are his sisters Julie (James) Sheppard of Harrison Flats, Debbie (Kenny) Bolse of Poplar Bluff, MO and Robert (Lona) Blackmore of Carson City, NV. Also surviving are 2 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father Peter in 2012. At his request, no services are planned.